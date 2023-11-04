Conyers police investigate after tractor-trailer, train crash

No one was hurt, according to officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONYERS, Ga. — A popular intersection in Conyers is shut down Tuesday night as police investigate a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer.

Conyers Police Department said the crash is impacting traffic at Green Street at Scott Street along with Main Street and Pine Log Road, where the railroad tracks cross through. West Avenue at Green Street is also impacted.

Photos show a fire engine was in the area as well as a blue car that may have been impacted by the crash. Portions of a tractor-trailer were wrecked on both sides of the track further down. Emergency crews and police officers were inspecting the scene.

Police said no one was hurt, however, the intersections will stay closed until officers wrap up their investigation.

11Alive crews at the scene were told it was an NBC Universal truck caring moving props including cars.