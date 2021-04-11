1 killed in Conyers hit-and-run

Police said the car left the scene and headed west towards DeKalb County.

CONYERS, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said it is investigating a hit-and-run where one person died early Monday morning. GSP said they were requested by Conyers Police to look into the crime.

Authorities responded to Dogwood Drive near Bryant Street around 4:10 a.m. to a crash where they said a pedestrian was hit. The investigation revealed a man appeared to be walking or standing in the eastbound lane on Dogwood Drive when a car heading west crossed over the lane and hit him, according to GSP. The victim died on the scene.

"Roadway evidence shows the vehicle is suspected of being a Nissan," police said. "Further information shows the vehicle as a white Nissan SUV with heavy front end damage."

Police said the car had an Acceptance Auto Group drive-out tag. No witnesses were present.