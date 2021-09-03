Roads reopened after Conyers gas leak; crews making repairs

The leak was reported Tuesday afternoon, prompting the intersection of Pine Log Road and Rowland Road to be blocked.

CONYERS, Ga. — Roads have been reopened after what police called a "substantial" gas leak shut down a an intersection near two schools.

The leak was reported Tuesday afternoon, prompting the intersection of Pine Log Road and Rowland Road to be blocked. Two schools, Rockdale County High School and Hicks Elementary School are located near the intersection.

Conyers Police Sgt. B. Vaughn said parents were notified that pickup of children would be done on alternate roads, but the intersection was later reopened.

A few homes near the leak had also been placed under a shelter-in-place order while workers attempted to repair the leak.

Police said no injuries were reported.

According to Atlanta Gas Light, the leak was caused after a contractor not affiliated with the company damaged a 2-inch natural gas main near the 1300 block of Pine Log Road.