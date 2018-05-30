CONYERS, Ga. – After seven months, a sister is pleading for the public to help find her brother’s killer.

"It was the absolute worse day of my life and I've been through a lot of bad things but that was the worse,” Nkenge Green told 11Alive.

RELATED | Sketch of Conyers murder suspect released

Green, a former public defender, misses her little brother Richard, who was shot and killed in October 2017. Green said ever since she could remember, they've always been close.

On Oct. 22 during the day, Richard was murdered in his apartment on Pinedale Circle after someone forced their way inside.

Green told 11Alive once the suspect got inside, he shot and killed her brother. While Richard was lying on the floor bleeding to death, someone rifled through his pockets and stole his belongings.

"I don't think it was a home invasion robbery,” Green said.

She was shocked to learn that other people were in Richard’s apartment during the shooting, but for some reason, they weren't targeted.

Brock, Savannah, WXIA

"I think it was a murder of my brother, because nobody else was shot or injured or anything like that,” she said. “Nobody else was robbed."

One problem officials have faced is that people who were roaming outside of the apartment haven’t spoken about that day since it happened.

"They would hear gunshots,” Green said. “They would see the person take off down the street. He fled on foot."

Atlanta Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Richard’s killer. Police said tipsters don't have to testify in court and could remain anonymous.

In 2017, a sketch of the suspect was released describing the possible suspect as a tall, slender black man with a gap in his front teeth and a box-style haircut.

Green’s family just wants answers since no one has been arrested.

"I don't know who would target my brother he was well loved,” she said.

© 2018 WXIA