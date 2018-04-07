CONYERS, Ga. -- Authorities need your help finding a wanted man accused of making a living off of breaking into cars.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 35-year-old Anthony Sanchez Vaughn who authorities say may be linked to 80 or more car break-ins. He is wanted on multiple charges by about 15 agencies.

Conyers Police Captain Jackie Dunn said Vaughn is no stranger to crime. Dunn said authorities first came in contact with him back in 2015.

"We arrested him for 10 different entering auto," he said. "And those 10 entering autos were at our interstate corridor where restaurants were. He pleaded guilty."

Authorities said the judge showed him a little compassion, but it seems that he took advantage of that.

"Out of an abundance of mercy, the court allowed him to delay turning himself in because he was about to have a child," Dunn said.

According to police, Vaughn didn't turn himself.

"Matter of fact, within days of the day he was supposed to turn himself in, he was breaking into cars again."

Authorities want to put a stop to the car burglaries as soon as possible. Police consider Vaughn a danger to the public.

"He makes his living," Captain Dunn said. "It is his living to break into cars. He recently bragged to someone we interviewed that he makes about $3,000 a day doing this."

Police have been searching for him since October and that's when he allegedly started a new spree.

"We’ve had surveillance teams out searching and surveilling places we think he might frequent. We’ve run into him several times," Dunn said. "There’ve been several chases with him.."

However, the chases never turned into an arrest.

"Last week an officer spotted him, got in a chase with him and he actually jumped off of a 10-foot wall and landed in the back window of a car and still was able to get up and run and evade the officers," Dunn said.

They said they found meth and marijuana during that chase.

Vaughn has allegedly stolen all types of items from cars during broad daylight, including guns. Police want to catch him before someone gets hurt.

"They are middle of the day, lunchtime car break-ins," Captain Dunn said. " At some point, somebody is going to return to their car. He’s going to be in their car and there’s going to be a confrontation. We know every case we’ve been involved in so far he’s been armed."

Police say Vaughn has been using stolen vehicles and rental cars for these crimes. Investigators recently linked him to two vehicles being shipped out of the country. They think he might be involved in way more than just car break-ins.

Dunn said it's hard to track him down because he moves around a lot.

"What’s frustrating is we know every time we don’t catch him that there’s going to be more victims," he said. "Every day he’s breaking into cars."

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Vaughn. Tipsters will remain anonymous. Anyone with information can call 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA