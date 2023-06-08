15-year-old Conyers girl missing for 2 weeks, officials say

Kellis Smith was last seen May 28.

CONYERS, Ga. — A 15-year-old Conyers girl has been missing for two weeks and now a national organization is urging the public to help get her home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is working to find Kellis Smith.

She was last seen at her home on May 28. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to the NCMEC. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials with the organization believe she may still be in the Conyers area and is in the company of a boy.

Smith's grandmother, Sandra Smith, is desperate to bring her granddaughter home safely and has publicly released a message in hopes the teen sees it.

"Your family loves and misses you. Your dad is not doing well and pleads for your return. Your Nana is devastated. Your little cousins are scared for you. Everyone wants you to return. No matter what, we can face it together. Please call 911 and we will be there with open arms," Sandra wrote in a message delivered via NCMEC.

NCMEC said the teen will be featured on the Ring's Neighbors app. The alert can be seen below.