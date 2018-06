CONYERS, Ga. -- Police said a missing mother and her one-year-old son who had been missing since June 19 have been found.

Danielle Jenise McKinely, 34, and little Zaire Harrell had last been seen around 8:30 am leaving a residence on Pine Ridge Trail in Conyers.

No other details were made available regarding the case.

