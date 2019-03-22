One event is giving a group of high schoolers the closest thing there is to a manual on love and relationships.

The program is called More Than Conquerors, Inc. and they are throwing a very special play March 23rd that targets teens.

Georgia Tech officer arrested on battery charges

The group in Conyers is combating domestic violence in the teen community by showing teens what a healthy relationship looks like. The program aims to show teens the red flags that lead to domestic violence or death.

The students are tasked with putting on a mock wedding play to send a message about what leads to a healthy relationship.

"It's not really talked about much, because people assume because you're younger you don't have to deal with much. All you have to do is go to school, go home, but it's real life stuff that everybody deals with and it needs to be addressed," Imani Williams, who plays the female lead, said.

'I grabbed the rest of the chain on my leg and I ran': Woman describes 8 days of being held against her will

The teens come up with the issues themselves – and help with the script based on what they have faced in real life.

"We talk about very heavy stuff, like this year we're talking about suicide prevention and last year we talked about relationship problems," Isaac McCall, who plays Devontae said.

The director of the group said this is only the beginning of a life long journey for the students.

"We are hoping these students will advocate amongst their peers ," Phillippia Faust who is the director of programs at More Than Conquerors, Inc. said.

She said she has watched kids go through this program and succeed. She also revealed that the students are a part of nation-wide study to test how well programs like this work.

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia man cut with sword after woman walks in on him allegedly molesting daughter

Police in north Fulton issue warning for sexual assault suspect

Cherokee Co. deputy kills man allegedly holding gun to woman's head

Florida woman accused of shooting her boyfriend for snoring too loudly