ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- One year after the discovery of a young father's body in a lake, investigators are still looking for clues in his death.

David Alvarez, 22, disappeared in September 2017. Weeks later, authorities found his body in Rockdale County. His family wants to know who did this and why.

"My heart is shattered," said Alma Morales, the victim's sister. "I miss him very much and Im just not whole. There's a piece of me missing. My heart is empty and it's very hard to move on."

RELATED | One year after his body was found, no one knows what happened to David Alvarez

David Alvarez

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Alvarez went missing after his shift at Metro PCS in Gwinnett County.

"If you know something, reach out to the pertinent authorities and let them know what you know," Morales said. "There's a family hurting, deeply hurting and it would be very much appreciated if we could figure out what happened to my brother."

His daughter's birthday is approaching and the family said that makes not knowing what happened even. Police are asking anyone with information about Alvarez's death to call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.

© 2018 WXIA