Rockdale County authorities search area along Yellow River for possible drowning victim

The entities are specifically focusing on the area between Yarbrough Road NE and Main St NE.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday they are searching along the Yellow River for a possible drowning victim.

Rockdale County Public Informations Officer, Kyana Jackson told 11Alive that Rockdale Fire and Rescue responded to a possible drowning on Monday at the river.

According to a short press release, the sheriff's office is partnering up with the county fire officials to complete the search and recovery effort.

