CONYERS, Ga. — Just as one school in a metro Atlanta county appeared to be recovering from the stomach flu, another school nearby was shut down on Friday due to the spread.

Pine Street Elementary School in Rockdale County was closed on Wednesday and Thursday after several students and faculty members reported cases of gastrointestinal illness that appeared to be norovirus.

11Alive has since learned that nearby Shoal Creek Elementary School was closed on Friday to stop the spread of the illness - which apparently moved quickly on the two days prior.

According to Rockdale County officials, 90 students and one staff member at Shoal Creek called out on Wednesday. That number ballooned to 120 students and five staff members on Thursday.

Shoal Creek's closure on Friday also corresponded with the first day back at Pine Street Elementary.

"Being the second smallest county in Georgia geographically, many of our citizens from across the county share places of worship, childcare, retail businesses and other places that may enable transmission of the virus throughout the community," said Cindy Ball, the chief of strategy and innovation at the school system.

As such, they are asking that even after the school reopens on Monday, March 25, parents keep their students home until "they are free from vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours without medication."

The CDC reports that norovirus typically reaches its peak between December and March.

Norovirus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain are the most common symptoms. However, stomach flu can also lead to fever, headache and body aches.

Norovirus can also cause dehydration due to loss of fluids. That condition can add symptoms such as a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.