Stolen package investigation leads officers to find pot inside ice cream truck, report says

CONYERS, Ga. -- A stolen package investigation led officers to allegedly find marijuana, cash, and a gun inside of an ice cream truck last month.

Authorities took Cameron Callaway into custody.

On June 19, Conyers Police went to Hunting Creek Lane to investigate after a package was stolen. Authorities said the resident told them her daughter saw a man in an ice cream truck steal a package out of their mailbox.

The incident report said the officer spotted a truck that had ice creams stickers on it nearby. The man who matched the description of the suspect was inside the vehicle. As they asked him questions, the report says he told officers, "I might have taken something."

While they were on the scene, they also discovered he was wanted in Atlanta for a failure to appear in court charge. The report said the resident's daughter was able to identify Callaway as the person who she saw.

Authorities said he denied having a package and didn't want them to look in the truck.

Eventually, he consented to a vehicle search and police said they found a mason jar with what appeared to be marijuana, a scale, and money inside a bookbag. Police also found a gun inside of the center console.

The stolen package was located behind the driver's seat, according to the incident report.

