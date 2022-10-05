Officer dies from apparent heart attack after breaking up fight at Cook County High School

Captain Terry Arnold, also known as "Turtle", died on Tuesday.

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — A Cook County deputy died from an apparent heart attack after breaking up a fight between students at Cook County High School, according to a release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Arnold, with the help of school administration, was escorting a juvenile involved in the fight out of the building when he collapsed.

School employees and medical staff responded and provided aid until EMS showed up.

Arnold was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.

Arnold has been with the sheriff's office for 26 years and has served in several positions including director for the School Resource Officers Division for the Sheriff's Office and Cook County School System.

"Captain Arnold was loved by Cook County and the entire South Georgia community." the sheriff's office said.

Arnold loved to cook and was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and the Cook County Hornets.

Captain Arnold had one son, four daughters, and ten grandchildren.

He is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.