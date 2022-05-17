APD making arrests at site of proposed 'Cop City' in southeast Atlanta

City approved plans call for a new police and fire training facility to be built on 85 acres of urban forest in DeKalb County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Several police agencies could be seen operating in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday, as activists said a longstanding protest encampment against a future police and fire training complex was being raided.

11Alive SkyTracker video showed Atlanta Police, DeKalb Police and Georgia State Patrol were at least among the law enforcement agencies on site.

"The drastic response of police militarizing against people trying to protect our forest and our local community is very concerning," a local activist said in a statement sent to 11Alive. "Militarized police is not how we keep community safe."

Activists said a number of arrests had been made. Atlanta Police confirmed at least two people have been arrested.

The City Council voted 10-4 last year to approve the facility, derisively referred to by community organizers as "Cop City," to be built on the old Prison Farm site in southeast Atlanta.

The proposed $90 million facility was a priority of the law enforcement community, which argued it would help the city recruit and retain officers after the force saw departures and low morale following protest movements calling for policing reforms.

It has faced robust opposition from a coalition of Atlanta community activists, environmentalists and urbanists, who wanted to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public greenspace and objected to using public land for the facility in a predominantly Black section of southeast Atlanta rather than in wealthier, whiter sections of the city, such as Buckhead.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer visited the protest encampments - which were first established around December - in February.

A protester, known as Coyote, showed us the treehouses and tents they had been living in to physically block Atlanta from building their new training facility.

"People have built barricades, so there are barricades on certain paths to keep bulldozers from coming in," he said.

Coyote said the group feels the facility is bad for the ecology, and they want the land to go back to the Muscogee tribe instead. In general, they don't support any police training facility, anywhere.

The protest groups aligned against the facility also staged a large march this weekend.

200 Protesters Marched Through Atlanta Yesterday To #StopCopCity



The Atlanta Police Foundation wants to destroy much of the remaining forest in the city to build a giant police training complex. Officers are very aggressive against protesters who oppose their favored project. pic.twitter.com/EgSWfzTNCY — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 15, 2022

The plan approved by the City Council involved a ground lease agreement between the city and the Atlanta Police Foundation, which says it will build on 85 acres of the site and preserve the remaining 180 acres as greenspace.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms promised at the time of the project's approval that planners would protect the fabric of the urban forest at the portions of the site that will not be built on for the facility.