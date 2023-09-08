All-girls high school in Atlanta lifts lockdown, district says

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy issued emergency protocols after a man entered a classroom through a window.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school has lifted its lockdown after a man made his way into a classroom through a window.

Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy, an all-girls high school, issued the emergency protocol around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, a man who seemed to have been experiencing an emergency started knocking on a classroom window. The teacher of that classroom ushered her students out and contacted the front office for help. The man then went to the next classroom over and was able to push the screen open and entered the room, APS said.

Students and the teacher left the room and the school resource officers detained the man. He was escorted out of the building in handcuffs. Officers are investigating to see if charges will be filed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a hard lockdown while our officers completed a thorough search to make sure the campus was safe and secure," APS officials said. "After the search, the campus was cleared and the lockdown was lifted."