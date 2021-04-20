Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 20, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17, 250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/6-4/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.00
- There have been 870,517 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 927 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 943.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
- There have been 60,652 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 55 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 20, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1898 65
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1274 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3814 111
Banks 1616 33
Barrow 8579 130
Bartow 11078 207
Ben Hill 1483 60
Berrien 1054 31
Bibb 13231 401
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 923 32
Brooks 936 36
Bryan 2685 34
Bulloch 5217 63
Burke 1758 36
Butts 2237 73
Calhoun 442 15
Camden 3188 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7346 131
Catoosa 5561 63
Charlton 1048 24
Chatham 19949 409
Chattahoochee 3213 13
Chattooga 2213 60
Cherokee 22085 298
Clarke 12645 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23161 434
Clinch 729 25
Cobb 59736 944
Coffee 4229 136
Colquitt 3499 75
Columbia 10936 157
Cook 1160 37
Coweta 8563 202
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1421 54
Dade 1197 11
Dawson 2681 41
DeKalb 56886 903
Decatur 2131 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5463 276
Douglas 11766 171
Early 1008 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3750 64
Elbert 1521 57
Emanuel 1728 53
Evans 756 17
Fannin 2108 58
Fayette 6555 151
Floyd 9911 180
Forsyth 17690 173
Franklin 2318 42
Fulton 80591 1250
Gilmer 2461 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6633 152
Gordon 6441 101
Grady 1523 46
Greene 1493 56
Gwinnett 85362 1049
Habersham 4622 150
Hall 24786 431
Hancock 831 62
Haralson 1704 34
Harris 2136 56
Hart 1703 37
Heard 627 16
Henry 18833 289
Houston 9923 188
Irwin 678 18
Jackson 8433 137
Jasper 669 18
Jeff Davis 1288 37
Jefferson 1573 59
Jenkins 723 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1326 44
Lanier 491 9
Laurens 3690 143
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3354 60
Lincoln 506 24
Long 653 10
Lowndes 7707 138
Lumpkin 2764 62
Macon 605 25
Madison 2714 46
Marion 394 17
McDuffie 1646 41
McIntosh 689 14
Meriwether 1501 71
Miller 674 9
Mitchell 1523 74
Monroe 1854 86
Montgomery 714 21
Morgan 1184 22
Murray 4141 77
Muscogee 14019 386
Newton 7385 215
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23351 468
Oconee 3016 62
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10619 164
Peach 1826 52
Pickens 2506 58
Pierce 1238 43
Pike 1054 26
Polk 3911 77
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1772 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1509 41
Randolph 465 32
Richmond 19630 404
Rockdale 5923 150
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 744 17
Spalding 3986 153
Stephens 2950 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1794 91
Talbot 379 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1835 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3527 113
Tift 3409 96
Toombs 2901 96
Towns 1070 42
Treutlen 623 24
Troup 5858 182
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 508 36
Union 2019 67
Unknown 2387 12
Upson 1797 106
Walker 6393 79
Walton 7955 233
Ware 2985 148
Warren 372 13
Washington 1602 60
Wayne 2713 73
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2951 66
Whitfield 14766 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 726 28
Worth 1180 59