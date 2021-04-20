Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/6-4/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.00

There have been 870,517 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 927 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 943.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.

There have been 60,652 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 55 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 20, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1898 65

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1274 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3814 111

Banks 1616 33

Barrow 8579 130

Bartow 11078 207

Ben Hill 1483 60

Berrien 1054 31

Bibb 13231 401

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 923 32

Brooks 936 36

Bryan 2685 34

Bulloch 5217 63

Burke 1758 36

Butts 2237 73

Calhoun 442 15

Camden 3188 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7346 131

Catoosa 5561 63

Charlton 1048 24

Chatham 19949 409

Chattahoochee 3213 13

Chattooga 2213 60

Cherokee 22085 298

Clarke 12645 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23161 434

Clinch 729 25

Cobb 59736 944

Coffee 4229 136

Colquitt 3499 75

Columbia 10936 157

Cook 1160 37

Coweta 8563 202

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1421 54

Dade 1197 11

Dawson 2681 41

DeKalb 56886 903

Decatur 2131 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5463 276

Douglas 11766 171

Early 1008 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3750 64

Elbert 1521 57

Emanuel 1728 53

Evans 756 17

Fannin 2108 58

Fayette 6555 151

Floyd 9911 180

Forsyth 17690 173

Franklin 2318 42

Fulton 80591 1250

Gilmer 2461 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6633 152

Gordon 6441 101

Grady 1523 46

Greene 1493 56

Gwinnett 85362 1049

Habersham 4622 150

Hall 24786 431

Hancock 831 62

Haralson 1704 34

Harris 2136 56

Hart 1703 37

Heard 627 16

Henry 18833 289

Houston 9923 188

Irwin 678 18

Jackson 8433 137

Jasper 669 18

Jeff Davis 1288 37

Jefferson 1573 59

Jenkins 723 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1326 44

Lanier 491 9

Laurens 3690 143

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3354 60

Lincoln 506 24

Long 653 10

Lowndes 7707 138

Lumpkin 2764 62

Macon 605 25

Madison 2714 46

Marion 394 17

McDuffie 1646 41

McIntosh 689 14

Meriwether 1501 71

Miller 674 9

Mitchell 1523 74

Monroe 1854 86

Montgomery 714 21

Morgan 1184 22

Murray 4141 77

Muscogee 14019 386

Newton 7385 215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23351 468

Oconee 3016 62

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10619 164

Peach 1826 52

Pickens 2506 58

Pierce 1238 43

Pike 1054 26

Polk 3911 77

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1772 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1509 41

Randolph 465 32

Richmond 19630 404

Rockdale 5923 150

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 744 17

Spalding 3986 153

Stephens 2950 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1794 91

Talbot 379 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1835 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3527 113

Tift 3409 96

Toombs 2901 96

Towns 1070 42

Treutlen 623 24

Troup 5858 182

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 508 36

Union 2019 67

Unknown 2387 12

Upson 1797 106

Walker 6393 79

Walton 7955 233

Ware 2985 148

Warren 372 13

Washington 1602 60

Wayne 2713 73

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2951 66

Whitfield 14766 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 726 28