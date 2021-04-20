x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17, 250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/6-4/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.00
  • There have been 870,517 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 927 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 943.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
  • There have been 60,652 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 55 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 20, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1898    65

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1274    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3814    111

Banks    1616    33

Barrow    8579    130

Bartow    11078    207

Ben Hill    1483    60

Berrien    1054    31

Bibb    13231    401

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    923    32

Brooks    936    36

Bryan    2685    34

Bulloch    5217    63

Burke    1758    36

Butts    2237    73

Calhoun    442    15

Camden    3188    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7346    131

Catoosa    5561    63

Charlton    1048    24

Chatham    19949    409

Chattahoochee    3213    13

Chattooga    2213    60

Cherokee    22085    298

Clarke    12645    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23161    434

Clinch    729    25

Cobb    59736    944

Coffee    4229    136

Colquitt    3499    75

Columbia    10936    157

Cook    1160    37

Coweta    8563    202

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1421    54

Dade    1197    11

Dawson    2681    41

DeKalb    56886    903

Decatur    2131    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5463    276

Douglas    11766    171

Early    1008    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3750    64

Elbert    1521    57

Emanuel    1728    53

Evans    756    17

Fannin    2108    58

Fayette    6555    151

Floyd    9911    180

Forsyth    17690    173

Franklin    2318    42

Fulton    80591    1250

Gilmer    2461    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6633    152

Gordon    6441    101

Grady    1523    46

Greene    1493    56

Gwinnett    85362    1049

Habersham    4622    150

Hall    24786    431

Hancock    831    62

Haralson    1704    34

Harris    2136    56

Hart    1703    37

Heard    627    16

Henry    18833    289

Houston    9923    188

Irwin    678    18

Jackson    8433    137

Jasper    669    18

Jeff Davis    1288    37

Jefferson    1573    59

Jenkins    723    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1326    44

Lanier    491    9

Laurens    3690    143

Lee    1584    50

Liberty    3354    60

Lincoln    506    24

Long    653    10

Lowndes    7707    138

Lumpkin    2764    62

Macon    605    25

Madison    2714    46

Marion    394    17

McDuffie    1646    41

McIntosh    689    14

Meriwether    1501    71

Miller    674    9

Mitchell    1523    74

Monroe    1854    86

Montgomery    714    21

Morgan    1184    22

Murray    4141    77

Muscogee    14019    386

Newton    7385    215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23351    468

Oconee    3016    62

Oglethorpe    1184    28

Paulding    10619    164

Peach    1826    52

Pickens    2506    58

Pierce    1238    43

Pike    1054    26

Polk    3911    77

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1772    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1509    41

Randolph    465    32

Richmond    19630    404

Rockdale    5923    150

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    744    17

Spalding    3986    153

Stephens    2950    79

Stewart    782    23

Sumter    1794    91

Talbot    379    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1835    45

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    559    45

Thomas    3527    113

Tift    3409    96

Toombs    2901    96

Towns    1070    42

Treutlen    623    24

Troup    5858    182

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    508    36

Union    2019    67

Unknown    2387    12

Upson    1797    106

Walker    6393    79

Walton    7955    233

Ware    2985    148

Warren    372    13

Washington    1602    60

Wayne    2713    73

Webster    105    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2951    66

Whitfield    14766    226

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    726    28

Worth    1180    59

Related Articles

       