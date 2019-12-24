ATLANTA — A family of 10, once homeless, are feeling the holiday spirit this year.

Atlanta City Council members, Andrea Boone and Andre Dickens brought the magic of the season to them by taking the family on a shopping spree at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road.

"The kids, they're excited, said Tameka Stinson, "They don't know what to do."

All of the children covered just about every aisle of the store, filling their carts to the brim with clothes, shoes and of course, toys.

"It’s just been a big blessing. It’s a big weight off our shoulders," said Tameka.

According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, 49 percent of Georgia's children live in low-income families.

Tameka said she and her husband, Demarco, would not have been able to get anything if Boone and Dickens did not step in.

The council members have a special connection to the Adamsville community where the Stinsons currently live. They both grew up there and attended the same schools as their children.

"She found out about us when we became homeless," said Demarco Stinson. "Ever since then she’s been in our lives looking out for us for a couple of years now."

The family is so excited about Christmas, Demarco said it was going to be "awesomerific".

