Atlanta council members pass resolution urging state to adopt 'Mariam's Law' in honor of woman killed in 2021

If passed, the law would place more requirements on released registered sex offenders.

ATLANTA — Atlanta council members just passed a resolution in honor of an Atlanta resident who was killed in August of 2021.

Mariam Abdulrab's family proposed "Mariam's Law" after learning the background of her accused killer, Demarcus Brinkley. Court documents claim Brinkley has an extensive history of sexual assault and child molestation against kids ages 5 and 7 in 2012 and 2013. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and eight years probation, per court documents.

According to the city's resolution, Brinkley was a registered sex offender who had not received a risk assessment from the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board.

And one August morning last year, Abdulrab was returning home from work when she was kidnapped and found dead nearly an hour later. Abdulrab's younger brother, Ali Abdulrab, previously told 11Alive that their family doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"I saw how it’s affecting our family and friends still. It’s heartbreaking, and no other family should have to go through that," he said.

The city's resolution calls on the Georgia General Assembly to change the state law by expanding the requirements for convicted sexual offenders released from incarceration. If the law is passed, newly released offenders would have to wear an electric monitoring system until they have at least been assessed and rated by the SORRB. The monitor will be used to track offenders in hopes of stopping potential crimes.

It will further require offenders to have an identifier of their risk level on their driver's license or state-issued ID.

The Atlanta City Council wanted to "take proactive action to protect citizens from violent sexual predators" by passing a resolution that would better protect Georgians against these types of crimes.

Read more on the resolution here.