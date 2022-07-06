Atlanta councilmember proposes ordinance to limit new parking in Midtown and Downtown

The new ordinance would lower the residential maximums to 1.1 - 2.1 spaces per unit and 1.5 - 2.5 spaces for every 1,000 square feet for non-residential developments

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier proposed a new resolution this week that could restrict the overbuilding of off-street parking in the Downtown and Midtown areas.

If approved, the legislation would amend section 16-18A.015 of the 1982 Atlanta Zoning Ordinance and lower parking maximums that are currently in place across the city.

In a Twitter post Dozier explained that currently, Atlanta allows parking maximums of 1.25 - 2.5 spaces per residential unit, and 2.5 - 3.0 spaces for every 1,000 square feet of floor area for non-residential uses.

However, the new ordinance would lower the residential maximums to 1.1 - 2.1 spaces per unit and 1.5 - 2.5 spaces for every 1,000 square feet for non-residential developments.

Dozier explained on Twitter that the caps are not to restrict development in the Downtown and Midtown area, but rather to restrict the “rare outlier developments that plan to overbuild parking in our city’s urban core.”

1 We build too much parking in Downtown and Midtown and we need stronger guardrails to protect our city's urban core. This afternoon, I've introduced legislation that does just that. I believe this ordinance reflects Atlanta's priorities related to reducing automobile dependence. pic.twitter.com/EFSfY22QtQ — Jason Dozier (@jasonsdozier) July 5, 2022

According to Dozier, only 5 developments would fall under being an “outlier” - that is out of the 138 developments before Midtown and Downtown’s Development Review Committee - and violate the proposed new ordinance’s maximums.

The resolution is an attempt to shift Atlanta’s dependence on single-occupancy vehicle trips to transit, walking or biking within the city and to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions within the city.