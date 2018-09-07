MABLETON, Ga. -- The man charged with hitting and killing a beloved Cobb County crossing guard is expected in court, Monday morning.

Now, school leaders are trying to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. A new speed detection sign on Veterans Memorial Highway is a big step toward that goal. The sign was only recently approved by Cobb County commissioners as a way to get drivers in the school zone next to Lindley Middle School to slow down.

► Family identifies crossing guard struck, killed while directing traffic

The sign was prompted by the death of Edna Umeh, a crossing guard at the school who was hit and killed in November 2017. The driver, Lamont Whitaker, was charged with reckless driving.

The case shined a spotlight on dangerous drivers in school zones and led to a bill called Edna's law which would have allowed for the use of automatic cameras in these zones. Those cameras would have been able to send traffic tickets to speed limit violators.

PHOTOS: Crossing guard struck, killed

The bill ultimately passed in the Georgia House of Representatives but didn't get a vote in the Georgia Senate. As such, the new sign doesn't issue tickets - but does, locals hope, get drivers to mind their speed.

© 2018 WXIA