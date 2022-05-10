Georgia bridge fails inspection, closed indefinitely after crews find extensive corrosion

Crews with the Department of Transportation found extensive corrosion on the bridge.

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia — Drivers in Newton County are going to have to find a different route for the foreseeable future after a bridge failed an inspection Monday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, an inspection team found extensive corrosion where steel pilings meet a concrete bent cap on the County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River.

The bridge, which is located about four miles south of Covington near the CR 213 intersection with Highway 36, is closed until further notice.

The agency said drivers will have a detour until the county performs maintenance work on the structure.

GDOT said their crews are planning to re-inspect the bridge before it opens to traffic again.