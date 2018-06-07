ATLANTA — Scott and Katherine (Santa Cruz) Sheely met on Bumble in December 2015, and according to Katherine, a love of Waffle House was one of their very first connections.

Among the usual first date small talk of likes and dislikes, Scott told Katherine that he takes Waffle House very seriously.

“We can both recite the All-Star special, exactly what we want, without having to pick up a menu,” Katherine told 11Alive. “I was like, this is the guy for me.”

The two order their eggs with cheese, but Scott’s hash browns are covered while Katherine’s are covered and chunked. Scott attempts to make a large sandwich out of his breakfast plate, an activity Katherine grew up doing as well.

“I was like, ‘Our next date, we need to have a Waffle House sandwich building competition,’” Katherine recalled. More than one date to the diner followed.

Photos by VUE Photography.

The girl from Mississippi and the boy from South Carolina met in Atlanta, and one day came across the restaurant’s food truck. Immediately, Katherine knew she wanted to incorporate it into their summer wedding.

Katherine requested her photographer, Genya O’Neall, do the engagement shoot at a Waffle House. The restaurant staff gave the couple their food props on the house, and the photos went out to family and friends as Save the Dates.

On June 9, the Waffle House food truck rolled up to the Atlanta History Center after a beautiful ceremony, surprising and delighting wedding guests.

“They supported us in our Waffle House journey,” Katherine said of her friends and family. Throughout their lives, maybe after prom or in college, almost all of the guests had shared a Waffle House meal with the newlyweds.

Photos by VUE Photography.

Couple's Waffle House wedding photos

© 2018 WXIA