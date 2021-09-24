Court canceled after inmate tests positive for COVID in Gwinnett County

The sheriff's office said contact tracing is underway but added "we are confident that this is a single case and that it has been contained."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that court was canceled for jail residents after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the sheriff's office said inmates who had court scheduled Friday were placed in holding cells at the courthouse while waiting for transportation to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

"Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to CDC suggested guidelines, Jail Court staff decided to continue those inmates' court cases to another date," the sheriff's office said in a release.

According to the sheriff's office, the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and Jail Court's standard operations were not interrupted.