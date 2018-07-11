It was a chaotic scene at the end of a murder trial, as a brawl broke out inside a courtroom.

Carl Williams is accused of killing his girlfriend Donjinae Jackson Neal, who was shot in the head at their DeKalb County apartment last December.

His attorney Dan Dewoskin argued the gun accidentally went off as Williams was showing Neal something.

“He loves her, loved her, and this was a reckless act with a firearm,” Dewoskin said. “It was absolutely no intent for him to hurt her, scare her, injure her, nothing.”

But the defense said his reckless conduct caused her death.

However, during the trial, and moments after the jury walked out – a courtroom brawl erupted. When you watch the video closely, you see a man rush towards Williams, leaping past the banister and unleashing an all-out attack on him. Then, some of Neal’s loved ones join in. Another defense attorney is caught in the middle.

“When I saw that Andrew was in the middle, my biggest concern was for Andrew, so I jumped in and started trying to pull off the other gentleman to separate them,” Dewoskin said.

Deputies swarmed in, separating the two parties.

“They did a fantastic job, they were quick they got him off they got him detained and he was on the ground.”

“I do know that the sheriff's office did detain another family member.”

The jury was on the other side of the walls and heard the commotion. The uncertainty of what they thought happened and who they thought was at fault was enough to cause a mistrial.

Williams did not suffer any major injuries from the attack. Dewoskin said his client understands.

“In these kinds of cases emotions run high,” he said. “He understands... He understands how horrible this must be or how horrible this is for family, so it’s been hell on her family her on hers. He really gets it.”

