Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor

T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love of working behind the barber chair with mentoring and activities for young people all in her cousin's honor.

DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence.

She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love of working behind the barber chair with mentoring and activities for young people -- all in her cousin's honor.

Rain and cloudy skies filled the outside of Cuts & Creations in Duluth Sunday morning, but inside Hoover brought sunshine and laughter to her clients.

One of Hoover's regulars was her 13-year-old cousin, Deshon DuBose. She recalled how she used to always cut DuBose's hair.

“Nobody deserves it, but for sure Deshon, he didn’t deserve that. It’s something you’ve got to deal with the rest of your life, all of our lives," Hoover said.

DuBose's life came to a sudden and tragic end Jan. 21. Atlanta Police said he was an innocent bystander when a fight and gunshots broke out in a parking lot along MLK Jr. Drive near a popular skating rink.

“Deshon was really into his community," Hoover said. "Doing that haircut and being able to help him have a good day, help him feel secure about himself, and I feel like that can impact for a lot of other kids. You never know what people are going through.”

DuBose's volunteer work in his community gave Hoover an idea to start a nonprofit in his memory.

“It'll include basic community work, whether it’s just giving back, whether it’s food, supplies, school supplies, clothes, haircuts," Hoover said.

She'll talk about gun violence while mentoring young people.

“I would love for other barbers and anybody else in the community that’s on the same journey as me to reach out," Hoover said. "Let’s all come together.”

Hoover has an idea of what her younger cousin, who always had a gentle smile on his face, would think of his love of community living on through her nonprofit.

“I think he’d be happy," Hoover said. "I think he’d be proud. I think he’d actually want to help."

"I think he'd be happy. I think he'd be proud. I think he'd actually want to help," Hoover said of her cousin. She describes the 13-year-old as a gentle giant who loved to volunteer in his community.

Hoover is in the early stages of putting the organization together. She's looking for youth, community members, and other barbers to join the cause. You can send her a message on her Instagram page by clicking here.

Atlanta Police identified people of interest in DuBose's homicide Friday. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of his killer or killers.