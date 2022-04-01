DPH releases updated COVID guidance for daycares in Georgia

Here's what families need to know.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Public Health released updated COVID guidelines for daycares across the state last Friday. The DPH worked closely with the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to develop these health guidelines for child care facilities.

First, it's important to distinguish what's required for daycares in regards to its COVID health regulations and what's recommended. The goal for the guidelines is to create a safer learning environment in child care facilities that will slow the spread of COVID, the DPH said in its guide.

It's also important to note that not all COVID recommendations will be appropriate for all ages, child care facilities or communities.

Cleaning and disinfection

Daycares are required to maintain hygiene, sanitation and disinfection routines. Attention must also be paid to the following requirements:

Required:

Have a designated bin for separating "mouthed" toys and maintain awareness of children’s behaviors when playing with these toys. After a child finishes with the toy, place it in the bin and clean/ sanitize both the toy and the bin appropriately. Be sure the bin is not within reach of another child.

Be sure to remove soft toys that can't be easily cleaned. These are machine-washable toys that should be washed often and dried thoroughly before given to another child. Only one child at a time should use machine washable cloth toys or the toys should not be used at all.

When children are using the same toys, the toys must be washed and sanitized before being used by kids in another group or classroom.

Any item that needs to be cleaned should be set aside in a dishpan with soap and water. In a separate container, be sure to mark the toys as unclean.

For bedding (sheets, pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags) that can be washed are able to be used. Each child's bedding must be separated and individually labeled and stored. Cots and mats should also be labeled for each child. Any of the bedding should be cleaned weekly before another child uses it.

After playing outside, staff and children must wash their hands immediately.

Make sure disinfection supplies are stocked such as soap, hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol), paper towels, no-touch trash cans, disinfectant wipes and tissues.

Recommended:

Have a plan and schedule in place for disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, in addition to routine cleaning, using EPA approved disinfectants. The DPH recommends doing this daily and between use as possible. Ex: toys, games, objects or surfaces not ordinarily cleaned.

Try to limit children using shared materials and clean between use as possible. Ex: supplies, equipment, toys and games.

Focus on cleaning plastic or metal surfaces that are highly touched like grab bars and railings between groups of children.

Have bins for clean, unused playground equipment or equipment that needs to be cleaned. The DPH said children of all ages can help with this with the help of simple color-coding or labeling.

Try not to share items that are difficult to clean or disinfect.

Use the warmest appropriate water setting for washing linen items and dry the items completely.

Hampers should be cleaned and disinfected based on guidance of hard or soft surfaces.

Assign children to their own supplies when possible to limit the sharing of high-touch materials. Ex: art supplies, equipment, etc. or limit the use of supplies and equipment used by one group of children at a time. Be sure to clean and disinfect the items between groups.

Do not share electronic devices, toys, books and other games or learning supplies.

Reporting COVID cases

Required:

Child Care facilities are required to notify DECAL and the local health department immediately when a positive COVID case is identified in the daycare. They should submit the COVID-19 positive reporting form and COVID-19 close contacts form.

Notify local health departments of any clusters or outbreaks of COVID-19 immediately as required by law.

Notify DECAL of all COVID cases occurring in children or staff. Develop a procedure to report outbreaks public health and DECAL. The procedure for reporting clusters or outbreaks will vary depending on the daycare and its district.

Returning to daycare

Required:

Staff and children must stay home if:

They have tested positive or are showing COVID symptoms.

They have recently had close contact with a person with COVID.

Advise positive or sick individuals of the DPH's home isolation criteria.

Transportation

Required:

If daycares use buses or vans for transportation, drivers must follow all DECAL regulations and DPH's health and safety policies ex: wash hands and wear masks.

Clean and disinfect child care transport vehicles using these guidelines from the CDC.

Have a plan for children who become sick at the daycare and have an alternative to group transportation for returning back to the daycare if needed.

If a driver becomes ill during the day, follow DECAL and DPH's policies before returning back to the daycare.

Other recommendations

Vaccinations:

COVID vaccinations are strongly recommended for individuals five years and older to receive a primary series of the vaccine. For those 18 and older, a primary vaccine consists of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. For those five years of age and older, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are commended.

It's also strongly recommended that individuals remain up to date with their vaccines including getting a booster shot.

Masks

Masks are strongly recommended indoors for those two years old and older regardless of vaccination status.

According to the DPH's guidelines, masks, in general, don't need to be worn when outdoors. However, in areas of high transmission, it is recommended when in crowded outdoor settings.

Masks should never be placed on children under two years old or anyone who has trouble breathing, and anyone who can't tolerate a mask due to developmental, medical or behavioral health needs.

Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine