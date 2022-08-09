Fulton County announces rollout of updated COVID vaccines, boosters

Here's where you can get the shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health will soon begin administering the bivalent COVID vaccines for use as booster doses to the public starting Monday.

The updated shot is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously endorsed the shots after the agency's advisers said if enough people could get the boosters, the shots could prevent a winter surge. It also follows the CDC's updated COVID boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for those 12 and older, Fulton County said in a press release.

"The bivalent booster will be available at Fulton County Board of Health locations and mobile locations to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination was 2 or more months ago," the county said.

Fulton County said appointments are not required for the shot but you can learn more about its vaccination program, online here.

The vaccines will be available at the following locations starting Monday:

Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street Atlanta, GA (near the Pryor Street entrance)

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

4700 North Point

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Adamsville Regional Health Center

3700 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

College Park Health Center

1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Union Health Center

186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta, GA 30314

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

North Fulton Regional Health Center

3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stonewall Tell

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349