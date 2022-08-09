Fulton County announces rollout of updated COVID vaccines, boosters

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health will soon begin administering the bivalent COVID vaccines for use as booster doses to the public starting Monday.
The updated shot is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously endorsed the shots after the agency's advisers said if enough people could get the boosters, the shots could prevent a winter surge. It also follows the CDC's updated COVID boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for those 12 and older, Fulton County said in a press release.
"The bivalent booster will be available at Fulton County Board of Health locations and mobile locations to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination was 2 or more months ago," the county said.
Fulton County said appointments are not required for the shot but you can learn more about its vaccination program, online here.
The vaccines will be available at the following locations starting Monday:
Fulton County Government Center
141 Pryor Street Atlanta, GA (near the Pryor Street entrance)
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
4700 North Point
4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Adamsville Regional Health Center
3700 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
College Park Health Center
1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Neighborhood Union Health Center
186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta, GA 30314
Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
North Fulton Regional Health Center
3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Stonewall Tell
5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349
Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.