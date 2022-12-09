Here's where to find bivalent COVID vaccines, boosters across metro Atlanta

You must meet certain criteria before rolling up your sleeve.

ATLANTA — Health departments across metro Atlanta are now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The updated dose is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus.

Here's what to know about the shot:

Eligibility

First, getting a shot depends on two factors: One– when you last got a COVID shot and two– if you recently tested positive for COVID.

You must have completed your primary vaccination series and have waited two months since your last dose or three months since a COVID infection.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have developed a bivalent vaccine booster and they are only to be used as a booster, not for initial COVID-19 vaccination. Pfizer's bivalent booster is for anyone 12 and older. Moderna's booster is for anyone 18 and older.

"As we all know the protection afforded by the COVID vaccines fades a little bit over time so the recommendation has been to get boosters after a certain amount of months," Fulton County Board of Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Holland said.

Holland said the booster will be important as we head into fall and winter when we traditionally see a spike in respiratory infections.

"We are hoping this will actually add extra protection, but the most important thing is to get vaccinated and be up to date," he said.

However, not all counties across metro Atlanta are offering both Pfizer and Moderna booster options currently.

Fulton County

Fulton County began offering the boosters Monday, Sept. 12, and is currently only offering the Pfizer bivalent vaccine booster.

Fulton County said appointments are not required for the shot but you can learn more about its vaccination program, online here.

You can find the shots at the following locations:

Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street Atlanta, GA (near the Pryor Street entrance)

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

4700 North Point

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Adamsville Regional Health Center

3700 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

College Park Health Center

1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Union Health Center

186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta, GA 30314

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

North Fulton Regional Health Center

3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stonewall Tell

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cobb and Douglas Counties

Cobb & Douglas Public Health are offering both the Pfizer and Moderna version of the bivalent vaccine booster.

Appointments are not required depending on location but Cobb and Douglas Counties said it's recommended.

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Public Health are also offering both the Pfizer and Moderna version of the bivalent vaccine booster.

Walk-in appointments are available at the Lawrenceville Health Center, Norcross Health Center, Newton Health Center and Rockdale Health Center Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

DeKalb Health is currently offering only Pfizer's bivalent booster at its regional health centers but is promising the availability of the updated Moderna booster in the near future.