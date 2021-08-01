How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in metro Atlanta

Residents who are 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The process may vary by county.

ATLANTA — *This story will be updated as counties release their public vaccination plans and make changes.

Counties in Georgia are beginning the process of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Residents who are 65 and older, and caregivers where applicable, are eligible to receive the vaccine starting January 11 as part of Georgia’s Phase 1A+ rollout. Vaccination for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators may also begin on that date per state guidelines.

State health officials say the vaccination process may vary by county. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s website also reiterates that vaccine supply is limited and public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment online, as are most other providers.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.

COBB COUNTY

Residents living in the Cobb/Douglas Health District are able to track the latest information regarding vaccine appointments online. As of Jan. 8, the district’s website indicated that vaccination for frontline healthcare workers is ongoing, asking for those 65+ to "please be patient." The district indicated they are working on an appointment system for seniors to register.

For more information and to submit your email for automatic vaccine appointment updates, visit here.

DEKALB COUNTY

Vaccination for the expanded Phase 1-A that begins Monday (to include adults 65+ and their caregivers) will be by appointment only and will take place at DeKalb's BrandsMart USA location (Doraville) and the former Sam’s Club location (Stonecrest). These locations were previously dedicated to COVID-19 testing.

Hours for both sites will be 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The BrandsMart locations will also operate on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The online registration and appointment scheduler information, with guidelines to verify eligibility, will be released on Jan 8.

More information can be found online at dekalbhealth.net.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Residents living in the Cobb/Douglas Health District are able to track the latest information regarding vaccine appointments online. As of Jan. 8, the district’s website indicated that vaccination for frontline healthcare workers is ongoing, asking for those 65+ to "please be patient." The district indicated they are working on an appointment system for seniors to register.

For more information and to submit your email for automatic vaccine appointment update, visit here.

FANNIN COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.

FULTON COUNTY

Per Fulton County Board of Health’s website, vaccines for those 65 and older will be available around Jan. 11 at which time residents will add a contact form for residents to submit. Health officials will then reach out to residents when appointments become available.

More information can be found here.

GILMER COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

For more information, visit here.

MURRAY COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.

NEWTON COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

For more information, visit here.

PICKENS COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.

ROCKDALE COUNTY

Residents in the East Metro Health District, which includes Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, are able to make appointments via the health district’s website as of Jan 7.

District health officials confirm appointments are required for all vaccination locations and appointments will be released for only the amount of vaccine in stock. Officials will release additional appointments when we have received more doses of vaccine are received to ensure demand can be met.

For more information, visit here.

WHITFIELD COUNTY

Residents living in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, will be able to make a vaccine appointment via a hotline starting Jan. 8. Eligible residents should call: 1-888-881-1474. Online registration is expected to resume on Jan. 11. Preregistration is required and must be done in the county where you live or work.

Visit www.nghd.org for more information.