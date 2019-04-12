DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire crews are responding to a highly-trafficked local highway for a major underground natural gas leak.

The leak is at Covington Highway and Swift Street just north of the City of Stonecrest and I-20.

Officials said they are closing Covington Highway between Turner Hill and Klondike roads. No fire has sparked because of the leak according to fire officials.

