COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police officer Matt Cooper is beloved in his community for his faith in the face of adversity, as he continues to recover from being shot in the head last September.

On Wednesday, the Covington Police Department is holding an award ceremony to honor Cooper and the public safety personnel who stepped in to save his life.

Cooper was shot in the head while responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in September. His fellow officers chased down two of the suspects. The third, who is believed to have shot Cooper, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Cooper was rushed to the hospital.

Community shows support for Covington officer shot in line of duty Donations for the family of Covington officer Matt Cooper are flooding the Covington Police Department.Credit: Covington Police

After he moved out of intensive care, Cooper continued intensive therapy work at the Shepherd Center, which specializes in brain and spinal injuries. Now, he’s working on his recovery at home.

His warrior spirit and badge 148 have been seen plastered all over Covington as the community honors their local hero – and Wednesday, they will gather to do just that.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Porter Memorial Auditorium, located at 140 Ram Drive in Covington.

