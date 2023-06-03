Covington Police officer shot in head provides update on recovery

Rashad Rivers said he's appreciated the overwhelming support he has received from the metro Atlanta community and beyond over the past week.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington Police officer who was shot in the head May 23 continues to progress on his road to recovery.

Officer Rashad Rivers took to Facebook via the Covington Police Department page to share a promising update about the recovery he has made just a week-and-a-half after she was shot in the line of duty.

Rivers said he's appreciated the overwhelming support he has received from the metro Atlanta community and beyond over the past week and that he's excited to get back out and serve his community.

"Hey guys, Officer Rivers here. Just wanted to let you know that I really, really appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I am doing OK, and yes I do have my jaw wired shut but I am doing fine and as soon as I'm cleared to go I will be back in Covington. Until then, God bless," Rivers said in the video.

It is a beautiful day in Covington, Georgia and it extends beyond the sunny weather. We have a message from Officer Rashad Rivers, #206, who is recuperating from being shot in the line of duty on May 23rd. He wanted to let everyone know how much he appreciates their prayers, positive messages and support during this time. Our department would also like to thank the community and supporters from all over who have extended their kindness and graciousness to Officer Rivers, his family, the CPD and all public safety personnel involved in the May 23rd incident. We are humbled and encouraged by the support. Thank you. #206tough #cpdfamily #thankyouforyoursupport #wegotyoursix206 💙🖤💙🖤 Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Rivers underwent surgery at Grady Hospital to fix his jaw after he was shot and was released from the hospital just four days later.

Rivers joined the police department said he joined the police force in 2023 after earning the Leadership Award for his class. After the shooting, the police department asked the community to keep Rivers in their thoughts.

Rivers was shot at the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road; police said after officers said they initially responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic fight. They added a man confronted the first officer on the scene with a gun.

The two eventually began shooting at each other, with the officer -- Rivers -- being shot in the head. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill.

The agency said a second responding officer arrived at the scene and saw Stodghill, who was allegedly pointing a gun at Rivers-- who was already down.