COVINGTON, Ga. — An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot on Saturday night, Covington police said.

At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Puckett Street in reference to a person shot. They said the victim was struck in the arm and head and had already been transported to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that they heard several gunshots in the area but did not see exactly what happened and said that a black or brown Honda left the scene and may have been involved.

The victim was flown from Piedmont Newton to Atlanta Medical Center for further treatment. As of his transfer to AMC, police said he was alert and could speak.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are working on leads to identify a suspect.

