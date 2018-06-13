COVINGTON, Ga. -- Three men are in custody after a victim they beat, kidnapped and took to a local bank managed to escape in Newton County.

Covington Police Captain Ken Malcolm said Wednesday the incident began earlier in the afternoon when the men robbed a home on Georgia Highway 162, pistol whipping the 31-year-old resident in the process.

Malcolm said they then forced their victim into a car trying to get him to a Wells Fargo bank on Georgia Highway 142 to withdraw money. The victim and one of the suspects went inside but then the victim escaped and got help.

Police arrived and arrested all three of the robbers at the bank but have not yet identified them except to say that they were all in their 20s.

Each of the men will be turned over to the Newton County Sheriff's Office since their crimes were primarily committed outside the city. Police believe one of the suspects knew the victim, which is why they were targeted.

(Photos courtesy of Covington News)

