Covington officer shoots, kills man while responding to domestic violence call: GBI

ATLANTA — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Covington Police officer after he took an officer's taser during a struggle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said the Covington Police Department requested them to investigate the police shooting that happened on Spillers Road on Wednesday night. Covington Police responded to a domestic violence call at a home around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers spoke to a woman who lived there that told them the man had just left the home. Police told the woman to call 911 if the man returned.

The Newton County 911 Center received a second call just before 10:30 p.m. with the caller stating that the man had returned and he was allegedly violent.

When police responded again, the GBI said Covington officers met the man outside. As they tried to detain him, they said he violently resisted. They added one of the officers fired a Taser, but it was ineffective.

The GBI said as officers struggled with the man, he allegedly took an officer's Taser and tried to stand up. This prompted one of the officers to fire his handgun.

The man was shot once and treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he died.

The GBI said it will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the casefile will be provided to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Covington Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.