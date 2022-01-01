Video shows cars flipped over in Chick-fil-A parking lot following Newton County storm

The fire department said they've received reports of damage in parts of the county.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Severe weather passed through parts of Georgia on New Year's Eve, leaving behind damage. Several tornado warnings were issued, forcing people to take shelter while storms popped up with heavy rain and wind.

Mike Conner of Newton County Fire said they had receive reports damage in Brown Bridge area. Connor also mentioned there were reports of damage at a school in the county.

Video posted on social media shows a Chick-fil-A parking lot with cars flipped over.

A likely tornado touched down in Covington. Cars flipped at Chick-Fil-A. Other photo shows the funnel/tornado behind buildings. From 11 Alive StormTracker Pam Meharg. pic.twitter.com/Ff2DHfmJdo — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) January 1, 2022