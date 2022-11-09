Police need help finding missing Covington woman

Officers said 64-year-old Debra Ashby was last seen at her home on Kirk Street in Covington.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ga. — Next Saturday will mark two weeks since family and friends have had contact with 64-year-old Debra Ashby, who went missing from her Covington home.

The Covington Police Department said family members have been unable to contact Ashby by phone or in person since then. Ashby was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.

Ashby is described by police as a black woman who is 5 feet and 1-inch tall, and weighs around 112 pounds. They added she has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said detectives tried contacting Ashby’s phone service provider and had her phone pinged but could not find her or her phone. They have conducted interviews with family members and her former boyfriend, according to the department.

Ashby had a temporary protective order from her ex for a prior family violence charge. He was arrested for aggravated stalking and for violating the stay away clause from Ashby, records report.

Please contact us with any information on the following missing person, Debra Ashby. Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Saturday, November 5, 2022

According to jail records, Ashby's ex is currently incarcerated at the Newton County Jail. Police did not said if they believe her ex-boyfriend is involved in her disappearance.