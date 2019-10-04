NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Newton County are looking for leads in a violent home invasion where two suspects allegedly forced a victim to the floor of his own home while they loaded his truck with stolen items and escaped.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Crime Stoppers Atlanta to offer a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an indictment and arrest. But, right now, they're just working to identify the people involved.

Investigators said that just after midnight on March 30, deputies were called to Wilshire Walk to reports of a home invasion. But they soon learned there was far more to this encounter.

The victim reported that the two unknown men kicked in the back door and pointed guns at him. The men then ordered him to lay on the floor as one suspect placed a plastic bag over his face and covered him with a rug.

While in the home, the men allegedly took the victim's personal documents, a laptop computer and lawn equipment before loading the items into the victim's 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and escaping. The truck had a Georgia License Plate that reads WZU 536.

It wasn't until April 1 that police would get their next clue. Between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m. someone used the victim's debit card at a gas station on Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.

The people responsible for the break-in could face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, and home invasion.

Now, the search is on for both men and authorities are hoping anyone with details will contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous.