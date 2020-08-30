Covington Police announce death of longtime former chief

Bob Moody was known for some important firsts in the history of the department where he spent much of his career.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police were quick to point out that Bob Moody wore many hats in his years in law enforcement. But he kept many of them in his desk in their department where he was chief for many years.

The local department and others are now paying tribute to a career police officer who they say brought many firsts to his city and to Georgia.

Chief Bob Moody died on Friday leaving behind a legacy in Georgia law enforcement. The department he headed for so long listed a few of his accomplishments.

"Under Chief Moody’s leadership, the Covington Police Department became the first department in the state of Georgia to become Internationally Accredited and only the tenth in the U.S. to do so," the department wrote. "Chief Moody also served as president of the Georgia Chiefs Association and the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police."

The department said Moody spent much of his professional career with Covington Police. They also asked the public to keep his family in their prayers.

"Thank you Chief Moody for your leadership and service to the citizens of our community," the message said.

However, the police department wasn't the only one to honor Moody's life. Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown also issued a statement following the news of Moody's passing.