Newton County mother charged in death of infant

Authorities said the 4-month-old victim had gone into cardiac arrest and later died.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County mother has been arrested and charged in the death of her 4-month-old daughter, the sheriff's office confirmed this week.

According to a release from the office, 22-year-old Lakristy White's arrest stemmed from an emergency call on the afternoon of Sept. 13. Deputies responded to a residence on Edgefield Lane in Covington to reports of a baby who had gone into cardiac arrest. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation began.

Both the sheriff's office and Coroner Tommy Davis were on the scene and the body of the child was later turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office.