COVINGTON, Ga. -- A 57-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree homicide and driving under the influence following the death of a woman she allegedly ran over in a Newton County driveway.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Melissa Radcliffe was driving on Georgia Highway 212 with two small children when her 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road. The SUV then went barreling toward a residential driveway and hit a woman standing in it.

Troopers said that the pedestrian, 48-year-old Lori Spangler of Covington, Ga., died despite attempts to save her from underneath the SUV.

Radcliffe was charged with DUI, endangering a child, first-degree homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage.

