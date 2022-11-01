More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility

The facility is slated to open in the first half of 2024 with the hiring process beginning late next year.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor.

The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently develops manufacturing eVOTL, or Electric Vertical aircrafts.

The company is set to produce over 2,000 electric vertical aircrafts.

"Georgia has made fostering innovation a priority as we work with companies to bring the jobs of the future to the No. 1 state for business," Kemp said.

The Peach state has over 800 aerospace companies, according to the governor's office. Georgia has at least a dozen high schools, five technical colleges and several universities offering training in the aerospace engineering field.

Kemp's office said Archer plans to build the facility near the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.

"Covington has always been on the cutting edge for quality jobs and new technology. Archer's aviation product will certainly continue the trend," said Mayor Steve Horton.

The airport has empty lots where the new plant will be housed, the office said. The plant will be a part of a three-building plan and will be stretched across over 96 acres.

Construction for the facility is set to begin next month, with hiring expected to begin in late 2023. The facility is slated to open in the first half of 2024.