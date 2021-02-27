Vigil to be held for missing Covington native: 'Where is my brother?'

He's been missing for two months. Authorities believe he may be dead.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington native, who authorities believe may be dead, is set to host a vigil on Saturday.

Loved ones of 20-year-old Justin Sawyer are still searching for answers after his car was found in Cartersville days after he was reported missing, as authorities presume him dead.

The vigil is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park on Highway 212 North in Covington.

The family is asking for those who can to bring candles and red and black balloons. They also request attendees wear masks.

The case has raised dozens of questions and spans three different states: Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

"Where is my brother? That goes through my head every day," she said.

Authorities said 20-year-old Justin Sawyer was reported missing from Clarkesville, Tenn. where he had been living on Dec. 17, 2020, according to a Kentucky State Police report.

“My brother is very loved,” Lauren Sawyer, Justin’s older sister told 11Alive’s LaPorsche Thomas on Thursday.