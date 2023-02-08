Elementary student found with gun at school, Newton County School District says

COVINGTON, Ga. — An elementary student was found with a gun at school on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Newton County Schools.
The incident happened at Middle Ridge Elementary School in Covington. This was the second day of class at the school.
"The weapon was confiscated without incident," the school district's spokesperson said in a statement.
Authorities were notified and they are currently investigating, the spokesperson added.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
