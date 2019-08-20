COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police are asking for help trying to identify a man found walking by himself Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the man, whose name is possibly Perry, was walking off Puckett Street in Covington. However, he's unable to tell police his name, where he lives, or the names of any of his relatives.

Police said they have canvassed the area and spoken to all of the nursing homes, but they have been unable to identify him, so far.

If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.

MORE NEWS

Sterigenics plant agrees to 'scrub' air

'Baby Jan Winter' finds paramedics who transported her 36 years after being pulled from dumpster

Police: Cobb County student punches teacher when asked if he completed assignment