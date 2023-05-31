After 36 years, Covington Police Chief retires

Chief Stacey Cotton served 26 years as the department's top cop.

COVINGTON, Ga. — After serving for decades with the Covington Police Department, Chief Stacey Cotton is retiring.

The department posted Cotton's last call on Wednesday along with a memorial video of the chief's legacy.

Cotton joined the force on January 15, 1987, and was promoted to sergeant in 1990, rising in the ranks to become police chief in 1997.

The chief also served as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and was named Outstanding Chief of the Year in 2012-2013. His 26 years leading the department has helped lead the department to success, officers said.

To honor Cotton, officers hosted a caravan, lighting the way with blue lights and saluting to the chief that gave his all to the police department.