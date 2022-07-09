Storms, flooding damages roads near Covington

Newton County is warning drivers to avoid Fincher Road near Highway 212.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — After storms rolled through north Georgia Saturday morning, Newton County is warning drivers to avoid areas near a highway.

County leaders sent an alert Saturday afternoon, saying the storm's aftermath has damaged roads near Highway 212.

Flooding caused the street to cave in along Fincher Road. Officials said the road was going to be closed Monday for drain replacement, but the collapsed asphalt is delaying the replacement and shutting the road down earlier than anticipated. Starting Saturday, drivers will have to detour, according to officials. They did not offer a construction timeline.

A neighbor in the area said the storm also destroyed her driveway, flooding the exit from her home.

"The water from my yard is going down to Fincher Road," Presley Kristene Coffee said, describing it "like a river."

She said the washout of her driveway was because of a nearby drain pipe that washed away.