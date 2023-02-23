Student arrested after bringing knife to high school in Covington, officials say

"The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority," a district spokesperson said in a statement to families.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 17-year-old student was arrested at a Newton County high school after he brought a knife to school and made concerning comments, according to a school official.

The student was taken into custody at Newton College and Career Academy and a school official said that the teen is facing possible legal charges. He will also be disciplined due to being in violation of the student code of conduct.