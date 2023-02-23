x
Covington

Student arrested after bringing knife to high school in Covington, officials say

"The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority," a district spokesperson said in a statement to families.
COVINGTON, Ga. — A 17-year-old student was arrested at a Newton County high school after he brought a knife to school and made concerning comments, according to a school official.

The student was taken into custody at Newton College and Career Academy and a school official said that the teen is facing possible legal charges. He will also be disciplined due to being in violation of the student code of conduct.

"The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. As such, we thank our local law enforcement for their assistance with this matter," a district spokesperson said in a statement to families.

