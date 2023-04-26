Cow still on the loose in Milton, hit by vehicle: Police

The cow, which has dark brown/black coloring, was spotted along Bethany Bend around the South Bethany Creek subdivision.

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police urge residents to be cautious as they attempt to find and wrangle a cow that got loose Tuesday.

The cow, which has dark brown/black coloring, was spotted along Bethany Bend around the South Bethany Creek subdivision, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

The cow was hit by a vehicle this morning but appears to be ok, police said.