Cow still on the loose in Milton, hit by vehicle: Police

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police urge residents to be cautious as they attempt to find and wrangle a cow that got loose Tuesday.
The cow, which has dark brown/black coloring, was spotted along Bethany Bend around the South Bethany Creek subdivision, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.
The cow was hit by a vehicle this morning but appears to be ok, police said.
Currently, police are trying to find the cow and catch it. If you see the cow, call Alpharetta Dispatch at 678-297-6300 "to let officers know its location," a post said.