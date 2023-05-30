8-year-old boy on ventilator after being stuck underwater for 8 minutes: Coweta County sheriff

The child was underwater for approximately eight minutes – before he was found and pulled from the water by his father, the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old boy has been hospitalized and is on a ventilator after being stuck underwater for eight minutes Sunday, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Coweta County deputies and Coweta County Fire Rescue responded to an address in Senoia after receiving a "drowning call" involving an 8-year-old boy.

The child was underwater for approximately eight minutes – before he was found and pulled from the water by his father, the sheriff's office said. The boy was given CPR until first responders arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital, where the 8-year-old was able to be revived. The child was then transported to an Atlanta area hospital, where he remains on a ventilator as of Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

